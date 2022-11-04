Vokkaliga ministers team up to collect soil

Ministers C N Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra and K C Narayana Gowda on Friday visited three historical places to collect soil that will be used for landscaping near the 108-foot Kempegowda statue coming up near the Bengaluru airport.

The four Vokkaliga ministers visited Hampi, Kudalasangama and Kittur for the soil collection campaign. “Hampi, Kudalasangama and Kittur are iconic places in the history of Karnataka. The holy soil collected from these places would be used during the unveiling of the Kempegowda statue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11,” Narayan said.