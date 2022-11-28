Vokkaliga quota: Massive protest on January 23

Leaders from the dominant Vokkaliga community have decided to give the state government time till January 22 to take a stand on their demand to enhance reservation from 4% to 12%.

This was decided at a well-attended meeting here where the Vokkaligara Sangha handed out a resolution to Revenue Minister R Ashoka who was present.

On January 23, the community leaders will stage a massive protest at Palace Grounds here to mount pressure on the government.

At present, some 20 sub-sects of Vokkaligas come under OBC Category 3A with a 4% reservation in Karnataka. Apparently, there are 115 Vokkaliga sub-sects and not all of them have been brought under the OBC tag. The community claims to account for 16% of state’s population.

Sunday’s meeting had pontiffs of all Vokkaliga mutts, including Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Nanjavadhoota Swami of Spatikapuri Mutt, and Chandrashekharanatha Swami of Vishva Vokkaliga Mahasmsthana Mutt.

Vokkaliga politicians in attendance included former CM D V Sadananda Gowda, ministers R Ashoka, K Sudhakar and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar.

Vokkaligara Sangha president C N Balakrishna said government should discuss their quota demand in the Cabinet.

“Today’s meeting should be a warning for the government. We will take the stir forward under the leadership of our seer,” he said.

On January 23, the Vokkaliga body wants to mobilise 25 lakh people at Palace Grounds for a show of strength.

The ruling BJP, which is looking to woo the Vokkaligas, could find their reservation demand a bitter pill to swallow.

The BJP government has already hiked reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%. This has taken the reservation tally to 56%, above the 50% quota fixed by the Supreme Court.

“We are demanding for our right on the basis of our community’s population,” Shivakumar said. “We’re asking nothing for our personal benefits.”

Sadananda Gowda said that the community should mount pressure on the Union government under former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s leadership. “We are not begging, it’s our right,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, Ashoka, the BJP’s Vokkaliga face, said he would bring it to the notice of the government. “I will discuss with the CM. We will conduct a study and discuss with experts, too,” he added.