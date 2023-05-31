Volleyball player dies of heart attack in Karnataka

State volleyball player Padangady Poyyegudde Saliyath died of heart attack on Wednesday. She was 24. She is survived by her husband and parents.

An alumni of SDM College in Ujire, she had represented Mangalore University in volleyball for three years. She had taken part in the national tournaments while in high school and PU college.

As an all rounder, she had played a pivotal role in Karnataka state team winning gold medal in South Zone women's tournament. Hyder Padangadi, Gunapal M S and Ramesh H had trained her.

She was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru after she complained of chest pain. She was married to a volleyball player from Banakal in Chikkamagaluru, a year ago.