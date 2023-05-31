Volleyball player dies of heart attack in Karnataka

Volleyball player dies of heart attack in Karnataka

An alumni of SDM College in Ujire, she had represented Mangalore University in volleyball for three years

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2023, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 02:22 ist
State volleyball player Padangady Poyyegudde Saliyath. Credit: Special Arrangement

State volleyball player Padangady Poyyegudde Saliyath died of heart attack on Wednesday. She was 24. She is survived by her husband and parents.

An alumni of SDM College in Ujire, she had represented Mangalore University in volleyball for three years. She had taken part in the national tournaments while in high school and PU college.

Also Read | US FDA approves Lexicon Pharma's heart failure drug

As an all rounder, she had played a pivotal role in Karnataka state team winning gold medal in South Zone women's tournament. Hyder Padangadi, Gunapal M S and Ramesh H had trained her.

She was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru after she complained of chest pain. She was married to a volleyball player from Banakal in Chikkamagaluru, a year ago.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

heart attack
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

 