VTU introduces 'Biology for Engineers’ in semester 4

Students pursuing engineering courses in colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will learn biology from the current academic year.

Considering the importance of the knowledge of biology for engineering graduates, the VTU has decided to introduce the ‘Biology for Engineers’ subject in the fourth semester of engineering education from the current academic year.

University officials said they realised the need for biology during the pandemic.

Speaking to DH, Prof Karisiddappa, vice chancellor of VTU said, “During the pandemic, we have learned many things where doctors and engineers worked very closely. Even in the invention of the vaccination for Covid-19, the role of engineers is remarkable because data analytics played a major role in the invention of the vaccination.”

“Not just this, designing medical equipment, health monitoring systems, certain medicines requires engineers’ assistance. Computation power is also important in the field of health industry. If you look at recent trends in surgery, artificial intelligence is very much used. Keeping all these in mind, we are introducing biology for engineers,” he explained.

However, this is not just the basics or introduction to the biology subject. Here, engineering students will be taught about the nervous system, blood flow to the arteries, bone density, etc.

The curriculum for Biology for Engineers’ is being prepared with assistance from industry experts. To teach the subject, colleges have to invite/hire subject experts from outside.