VTU to confer honorary doctorate on Sivan

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will confer Doctor of Science (D Sc) honorary doctorate on Isro chief K Sivan at its 19th convocation here on February 8.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, VTU Vice Chancellor Dr Karisiddappa said, “Degrees will be awarded to 66,378 students, which includes 58,827 BE graduates, 4,606 MBA graduates, 1,325 MCA graduates.”

Prof K K Agarwal, chairman, National Board of Accreditation, is the chief guest while Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan will preside over the event, the VC said.

Mahima S Rao, a Civil Engineering student of St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, and Sanmati S Patil of Mangalore Institute of Engineering, Moodbidri, have emerged as golden girls with 13 and 11 medals respectively.