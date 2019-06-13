Wait 2-3 days for monsoon, says IMD

More bad news is in store in terms of rainfall for the state, as it will take "two to three" more days for the onset of South West monsoon. Following the slow progress of monsoon along the peninsula, meteorologists have now pinned hopes on a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal to improve the monsoon condition in the south interior Karnataka region.

Meanwhile, the numerical weather prediction division of the Indian Meteorological Department indicates that interior parts of the state will receive good rainfall only around June 20, as the northern limit of monsoon continued to stagnate over North Kerala.

Speaking to DH, Geeta Agnihotri, director-in-charge, IMD, Bengaluru, said there has been a 'slight delay' in the onset of monsoon in Karnataka.

"We expect the monsoon to set in, in the state, over two to three days from now," she said. Prior to the development of cyclone 'Vayu', IMD had forecast the monsoon to set in Karnataka by June 13.

According to IMD forecast, interior Karnataka region will not receive good rainfall for the next five days. During the period, rainfall is expected to be scattered in nature.

Though rainfall is widespread in coastal region, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) data shows rainfall was below normal even along the coast. The region has received only half the normal rainfall for the period. Similar conditions have been observed in Malnad region, the prime catchment area for reservoirs.

Sources in IMD said monsoon will set in, only after Vayu weakens. S S M Gavaskar, scientist at KSNDMC, said the delay would affect agricultural activities in the state.

"Coastal areas are receiving good rainfall. However, conditions to declare the onset of monsoon in Karnataka coast have not been fulfilled," he said.