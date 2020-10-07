Want to refuse Covid-19 test? Get ready to face jail and fine in Karnataka

Amid the worsening Covid-19 outbreak in the state, the government on Tuesday invoked the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 to crack down on people who refuse to get tested.

Invoking powers under section 4 of the Ordinance, the government issued an order stating, "All individuals who are identified for Covid-19 test by the government shall get tested so that the spread of the disease can be contained and lives can be saved."

If a person refuses to get tested, he/she can face a jail term of up to three years and a fine up to Rs 50,000 as per the Ordinance.

Highlighting the problem, DH had carried a report 'K'taka faces Covid contacts challenge' in its Oct 6 edition, revealing that as much as 60 per cent of primary and secondary contacts of Covid patients in the state are refusing the calls to get tested.

Government officials said the problem, which was widespread across the state, was creating a serious impediment in the government's efforts to control the pandemic.

"It has come to notice that certain individuals are refusing to get tested and thus hampering the efforts to stop the transmission of Covid virus. The timely testing will only help the family members, co-workers etc of Covid positive patients to identify disease early and go for treatment," said Dr Omprakash Patil, Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, in the order.