Wash hands 20 times a day: Minister

Revenue Minister R Ashoka launched an initiative to distribute food packets and masks to poor families in Uradigere near Tumakuru on Sunday. The donations were made by former MLA B Suresh Gowda.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashoka told the gathering to wash their hands at least 20 times a day and said that senior citizens should not venture out of the house. He asked the younger people in families to take great care of the elders.

He said that if Covid-19 symptoms are detected in a person, his or her family members should not delay in getting the person seen by a doctor. "If you call the Health Department, doctors will come to your doorstep and examine you," he assured.