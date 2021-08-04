Watch Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Live here

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 14:14 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will induct 29 ministers into his Cabinet today. They will take oath on Wednesday afternoon at the Raj Bhawan.

Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor BS Yediyurappa. BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra’s name is not on the list that Bommai despatched to Raj Bhavan.

Track live updates of Karnataka Cabinet expansion here

Watch the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka Cabinet ministers Live here:

