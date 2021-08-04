Watch Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Live here

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will induct 29 ministers into his Cabinet today. They will take oath on Wednesday afternoon at the Raj Bhawan.

Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor BS Yediyurappa. BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra’s name is not on the list that Bommai despatched to Raj Bhavan.

