Watch Karnataka Cabinet Expansion video here

Twenty nine ministers took oath as Karnataka Cabinet ministers under new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Among the big names that took oath are Murugesh Nirani, B C Patil and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.
Track live updates of Karnataka Cabinet expansion here
Watch the video of oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka Cabinet ministers here:
