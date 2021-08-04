Watch Karnataka Cabinet Expansion video here

Watch Karnataka Cabinet Expansion video here

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 15:51 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Twenty nine ministers took oath as Karnataka Cabinet ministers under new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Among the big names that took oath are Murugesh Nirani, B C Patil and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

Track live updates of Karnataka Cabinet expansion here

Watch the video of oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka Cabinet ministers here:

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
BJP
B S Yediyurappa
Bengaluru

