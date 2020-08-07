Water inflow to Belagavi district increases to 1.51 lakh cusecs

Water inflow to Belagavi increases to 1.5L cusecs

Raju Gavali
  • Aug 07 2020, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 09:53 ist
Kuduchi bridge in Raibag taluk in Belagavi district has submerged in river Krishna waters on Friday with inflow increasing. Vital road link to Maharashtra has been cutoff due to bridge coming under water. DH Photo

Water inflow into river Krishna and its tributaries increased to 1,51,800 cusecs on Friday resulting in water spreading to the areas near the bank which resulted in houses near agricultural lands in Chikkodi taluk being marooned.

Water inflow into the Kallol barrage in river Krishna from Rajapur barrage increased to 1,21,000 cusecs and from its tributary Doodhganga to 30,800 cusecs.

Water level at the Hippargi barrage in Jamkhandi in Bagalkot bordering the district has been maintained at 1,47,000 cusecs.

Outflow of water into river Ghataprabha increased to 41,383 cusecs that include 23,625 from river Hiranyakeshi, 8,458 cusecs from river Markendaya and 9,300 cusecs from Bellary nalla.

