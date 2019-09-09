Water released from Hemavathi dam for Kharif crops

With the Hemavathi dam brimming with water and the inflow still above 20,000 cusec, the Irrigation department has decided to release water into the canals, up to December 7, to enable the farmers to grow kharif crops, said Hemavathi Superintending Engineer C Manjappa.

According to the engineer, water would be released from the Left bank canal into Sahukar Chennaiah canal, which will help to grow kharif crops on 49,573 acres of land.

Similarly, water would be released from Hemavathi Right bank canal to benefit 8,094 acres of land. In all, 19,239 hectare region will get water from Right upper bank canal.

Water will be released into Changaravalli canal, Sri Ramadevara right and south canals, Hemagiri, Akkihebbalu, Mandagere left and right bank canals.

Manjappa said, “The department will not be responsible for crop loss caused by shortage of water due to any natural variation and farmers have no right to seek any compensation.”

The farmers should seek the advise of Agriculture department officers, before beginning agriculture activities. Only the crops that can be harvested before December 15 should be grown. In case the farmers grow any crop against the advise of the department, they would be imposed a fine under the Irrigation Act, he warned.

The farmers may contact the sub-division offices, for queries. The date of releasing water would not be extended. Hence, the farmers should utilise the water in a judicious manner, he said.