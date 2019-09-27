We have lost trust in EC says Dinesh Gundu Rao

The Congress on Friday said the Election Commission (EC)

was “compromised” in the wake of deferring the crucial bypolls originally scheduled for October 21, but later rescheduled for December 5.

In a charged attack, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said it was suspicious that the EC volunteered to put off the bypolls before the Supreme Court during the hearing of petitions filed by disqualified MLAS.

“The EC has been compromised. It has lost its Constitutional autonomy and we’ve lost trust in it,” Rao said. “The EC intervened in the Supreme Court case saying the bypolls had been announced and that they couldn’t be postponed. Then, the EC said they are okay with the disqualified MLAs contesting the bypolls. How are they even concerned with this,” Rao asked.

“And then, they said they agree to postponing the bypolls. There is, perhaps, no precedent for this. The EC has acted in a partisan manner,” Rao said.

Rao argued that an election can be put off only if there are riots, natural calamities or a national emergency. “We will write to the EC seeking an explanation on why the bypolls were postponed. We have no problem with the postponement itself, but it’s wrong when the EC behaves like the agent of a political party,” he said.

The former minister also took a dig at the disqualified ‘rebel’ legislators.

“They fell into the BJP’s trap. They were promised a scenario: resign, get it stayed from the court, become ministers and fight bypolls. But now, the rebels should see the reality. They have been cheated,” Rao said. “And I’m confident that after the final hearing, the Supreme Court will uphold the decision to disqualify them.”