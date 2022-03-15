We will appeal for Constitutional right in Supreme Court: Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta on Karnataka HCs hijab verdict

Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta has said that they will appeal for Constitutional rights in the Supreme Court following the verdict of the Karnataka High Court on the hijab row.
Jilla Muslim Okkuata office-bearer Hussain Kodibengre said, “We respect the judgement of the High Court. However, there is no clarity in the judgement. We have confidence in the Constitution and Supreme Court. The religious right which was guaranteed by the Constitution has been denied.”
On the future of the students, he said, “It is left to the discretion of the students to write their exam. Education is also important,” he said.
