We'll knock SC door: Udupi Muslim org on hijab verdict

We will appeal for Constitutional right in Supreme Court: Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta on Karnataka HCs hijab verdict

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 15 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 16:02 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta has said that they will appeal for Constitutional rights in the Supreme Court following the verdict of the Karnataka High Court on the hijab row.

Also Read — 'Hijab not essential religious practice': Karnataka High Court upholds ban in educational institutions

Jilla Muslim Okkuata office-bearer Hussain Kodibengre said, “We respect the judgement of the High Court. However, there is no clarity in the judgement. We have confidence in the Constitution and Supreme Court. The religious right which was guaranteed by the Constitution has been denied.”

lso Read — Come to school: Bommai to students after hijab verdict

On the future of the students, he said, “It is left to the discretion of the students to write their exam. Education is also important,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Hijab row
Supreme Court
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

 