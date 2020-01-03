BJP legislator G Somashekhar Reddy on Friday termed himself as terrific patriot.

“I am a terrific patriot. Even my corpse will say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. We are true patriots and follow family planning. If need be, each one of us will give birth to 50 people and increase country’s population,” Reddy said at a rally organised by Deshabhakta Nagarika Vedike in support of Citizenship Amendment Act here.

Reddy came down heavily on those staging protests against the CAA in Ballari. “We won’t keep quiet if another protest is staged against the CAA. Each Hindu is like Shivaji. Nobody will be alive if all Hindus come out to streets holding swords,” he said.

Reddy said that those, who fear of being sent out of the country and those willing to settle down in Pakistan, may desert India.

“About 5% of the people have come for the rally today. Many more will come if protests continue against the CAA,” Reddy warned.

He charged that Congress party miscreants were spreading rumours about the Act. “We will have to show our true colour if provoked,” he said.