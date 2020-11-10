Webinar on ward committee on November 12

Bengaluru-based Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy in association with Mangaluru Civic Groups and active citizens will organise its 5th City Politics webinar, ‘Decoding Ward Committees’, on Wednesday at 11 am.

The last date for citizens to apply to become ward committee (WC) members is November 17. The event aims at creating awareness on the role played by the WC members in development of the city.

Janaagraha Civic Participation Head Srinivas Alavilli will speak on ‘Opportunities and Challenges, The Saga of Two Decades of Bengaluru’s Ward Committees’. CIVIC Executive Trustee Kathyayini Chamaraj will speak on ‘Lifetime Experience as an Active Ward Committee Member of Bengaluru. Ajoy D’Silva, co-founder of MCC Civic Group, will speak on ‘How, What, Why of MCC’s Need for a Ward committee’ and Narendra Kumar, president of Nagarika Shakti, will speak about ‘A Crusade to Bring Ward Committees in 11 Municipal Corporations of Karnataka’. The second part of the webinar will be a panel discussion.