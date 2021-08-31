Weekend shows of play ‘Parva’ begin

‘Parva’ an ambitious project of Rangayana-Mysuru, a government-sponsored repertory, will resume weekend shows, by following Covid-19 guidelines at Bhoomigeetha auditorium of Rangayana, from September 4 and 5, from 10 am. It has to be noted that the state government lifted weekend curfew in Mysuru on Monday.

Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa said, ‘Parva’, based on ‘Parva’, a novel by writer S L Bhyrappa and directed by Prakash Belavadi, had to be postponed due to the Covid crisis in April, after just seven shows, even though the response was overwhelming, during all its shows.

It has to be recalled that the preparations for ‘Parva’ started during the Covid lockdown, last year, when activities of Rangayana and movement of artistes were restricted. The inaugural shows were held at Kalamndira auditorium, of Kannada and Culture department, on March 12, 13, and 14, from 10 am.

Later, the shows were held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in parts and on Sunday in full, at Bhoomigeetha auditorium, from March 25. Following feedback from theatre enthusiasts, the shows were staged in full on Saturday and Sunday only, from April 3, the immediate next week. The last show was held on April 4.

The shows had to be postponed, following imposition of new guidelines by the state government on April 2. Curfew and lockdown were imposed later, due to a rise in the second wave of Covid.

The tickets can be reserved for the shows in advance, at Parva Kutira of Rangayana, and also online on www.rangayana.org. Associations, organisations and educational institutions can book all seats for a show. Bhoomigeetha auditorium can accommodate 200 persons at a time.

The play has four intervals and the tickets cost Rs 250. Arrangement for sales of snacks, lunch and beverages has been made.

Check out DH's latest videos: