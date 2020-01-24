WEF Davos visit was fruitful, says CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Monday his visit to the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, was 'fruitful' and several foreign companies are vying to invest in the state.

Yediyurappa, who attended the four-day event, returned to Bengaluru Friday. "My visit will bear fruits for the state in the next couple of years," the chief minister said.

"I was happy to have gone. In fact, I was worried about going in the first place. I was hesitant, because I wasn't sure if it was right or wrong and if it had any utility," he said.

The chief minister held talks with over 40 companies. "I got a chance to speak with them one-on-one. Everybody had Bengaluru and Karnataka on their minds. Several foreign companies are competing with each other to invest," he said. "As a state, it's important for us to follow-up. We're ready to give whatever relaxation is needed."