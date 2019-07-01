We're not sanyasis to keep quite: BSY

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Monday said fate of the coalition government hinges on the disgruntled MLAs in the Congress and the JD(S).

"There are 15 to 20 disgruntled legislators in the coalition. Fate of the government depends on them," he told reporters on seeking his reaction to Congress MLAs, Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi, resignation.

The BJP leader, however, claimed that his party was not making any effort to destabilise the government. "We are not sanyasis to keep quiet. If the coalition government falls on its own, then we will try to form an alternative government and provide a good administration," he stated.

He reiterated that mid-term Assembly polls were not necessary. The BJP legislature party will discuss the next course of action if such a situation arises, he added.

Asked whether the legislature session scheduled from July 12 will be held in the wake of resignation by MLAs, Yeddyurappa said: “Wait and watch.”