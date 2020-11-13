'What's a green cracker?' HC pulls up state government

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said that the order of the state government banning the sale and use of firecrackers, except green crackers, is ineffective.

Observing that the government has not defined what a green cracker is, the bench said it is not too late in the day to pass a drastic order, considering the Covid-19 situation.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the government to place its response by 10.30 am on Friday. Besides raising concerns about air pollution and health issues, the PIL filed by Dr Vishnu Bharath also highlighted the recent order passed by the Calcutta High Court.

The state government submitted two orders, dated November 6 and November 10, on the issue of firecrackers. The additional government advocate said that a conjoined reading of the orders shows that the government has banned all forms of firecrackers, except green crackers. The bench orally said that the officers responsible to implement the order themselves may not know what a green cracker is. The court said that the state government should give wide publicity explaining about green crackers.

“Thus, prima facie it appears to us that the orders are ineffective as the state has not bothered to lay down the meaning of green crackers,” the court said.

Observing that the consequences of bursting of fire crackers on the environment and human health are well known, the court said it can still pass drastic orders in view of precautionary principle and doctrine of public trust. “The state ought to have taken stringent steps as there is all possibility of air pollution by bursting crackers and which may lead to the spread of Covid-19,” the bench said.

The court posted the matter to the next day as the first matter in the morning. It also directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to file a statement explaining whether it can check the decibel level and air safety level of various places in Bengaluru city.