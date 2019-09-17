When school turned legislature for edu minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday faced a barrage of questions from over 50 students, on issues ranging from reservation to school bags.

At a special interaction at the KLE School in his constituency — Rajajinagar in the city - 58 of the more than 300 students from different parts of the city asked questions to the minister.

Startled by some and pleased with a few others, Kumar replied to a few questions on the spot, while seeking time for others.

Interestingly, the common query among the students was about the change in pattern of exams for class 10.

Sharanya, a student, said, “We heard that students have to write descriptive answers. Considering the humongous syllabus, it is highly impossible.” A few other students asked questions on reservation in education. Kumar told the students not to worry so much about it at this age.

“It has been implemented for the benefit of the deprived sections of the society. All of you are in Bengaluru and may not experience it. But when you visit rural areas, you will get to know about the gap,” the minister said.

A group of students from the Rajajinagar government high school said, “In the recent transfers, you have shifted our English teacher. The Science and Maths teachers are retired. We face the mid-term examination in a month, but no one is there to complete the syllabus.”

Another student said, “My mother is a government school teacher and you have transferred her recently to a remote village. But I and my brother are studying in a CBSE school. How can we get our admission cancelled and find another school at the place where you have transferred my mother.”

A few students expressed unhappiness over pressure from parents and school teachers to study, as they are in class 10. “We are not allowed to play at school as well as at home,” said Kevin.

“Everyone should ensure that each student spends 10 to 15 minutes on the ground, in physical activities,” Kumar said.

Other questions were on not receiving textbooks even three months after the commencement of the academic year, deputing teachers to training during school hours and amendments to RTE Act in state.