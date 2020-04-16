Whitefly menace hits coconut trees

DHNS
  • Apr 16 2020, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 19:44 ist
The coconut fronds affected by the white fly menace in Kadur taluk.

Coconut growers are worried over whitefly menace affecting the plantation in the taluk.

The whitefly eats away the sap from coconut fronds. Each frond will have at least 20 to 30 such flies. The fronds have turned black. Even the yield has reduced, the farmers said.

Coconut is a commercial crop in Kadur taluk. Due to the continuous drought for the last few years, the majority of the trees were lost. The bountiful rainfall last year had regained the trees. Now, the whitefly menace has once again hit the coconut groves.

The whiteflies have hit the coconut plantations at Malleshwara and Maccheri in the taluk.

 

 

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

