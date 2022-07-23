Why school textbook revision panel has no reservation, thinker questions

Noted thinker G Ramakrishna said the school textbook revision committee which decides what students should read and what not has no reservation. "Why have not Dalits and backward class people sought reservation in the panel?," he questioned.

Inaugurating the state-level two-day Bandaya Sahitya Sammelana (Progressive literary festival) organised by Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane, here on Saturday, he said, "People who lack common sense, rationality and respect towards common people are converting the county into a desert. Such people are revising the textbooks."

"It is said that teachers will be told to correct the mistakes in Kannada textbooks of class sixth and seventh. Later, they are expected to tell students to correct the mistakes in textbooks during class. If students have to correct the mistakes, what was the need for a school textbook revision committee?," he questioned.

Presiding over the event, writer Baragur Ramachandrappa said, "Bandaya sahitya aims to change the society filled with caste, gender, religious discrimination into a tolerant society."

He said legislators who change their political party for personal gains are also being called 'Bandaya Shasakaru'. "But it is not the true meaning of bandaya," he claimed.