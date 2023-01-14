Why was HM in Gujarat during 'Santro' Ravi's arrest?: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday expressed suspicion over the arrest of K S Manjunath aka ‘Santro’ Ravi and demanded a detailed inquiry into the same.

Interacting with reporters, Kumaraswamy questioned Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s visit to Gujarat coinciding with Ravi’s arrest from that state.

“Why was the home minister in Gujarat during Ravi’s arrest? Why wasn’t Ravi arrested in Pune? The government should conduct an inquiry into what happened for three days and reveal the details to the public,” Kumaraswamy demanded.

“I won’t interfere in anybody’s personal issue. But when this is related to the administration of the state and the audio clip went viral suggesting the involvement of middlemen in administrative matters, there must be an inquiry into the entire episode of Ravi’s arrest and his connections,” the J(DS) leader said.

Kumaraswamy maintained that the JD(S) would win 123 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections and form the government with a full majority.

The JD(S) has already announced its first list of 93 candidates and the second list of 50 candidates will be released in the next 10 days, Kumaraswamy said.

“People are fed up with the administration of both the national parties. This time, they will vote for JD(S). I’m working 18 hours a day to reach out to the people and come to power independently,” Kumaraswamy added.

Hassan constituency

Kumaraswamy was non-commital on fielding his brother H D Revanna’s wife Bhavani against Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda.

Preetham has dared JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s family to field one among them against him. “We are capable of fielding a party worker against Preetham and winning the election. There’s no need for a member of the Gowda family to contest,” Kumaraswamy said.

However, he said that the responsibility of deciding candidates in the Hassan district has been given to Revanna.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit focussed on the Old Mysuru region, the former chief minister said, “Note it down: In Mandya, all the seven constituencies will be ours. No Modi, No Amit Shah magic will work even if they visit 100 times.”