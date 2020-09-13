Widespread more than normal rainfall predicted in Karnataka

Overcast conditions - which has caused maximum temperatures to drop by three to four degrees than normal in parts of Karnataka, is forecast for next week with widespread to fairly widespread rainfall. South Interior Karnataka region has received three times the normal rainfall till September 12, with Karnataka receiving twice the normal rainfall during the period.

In the month, 22 of the 30 districts have recorded 'Large Excess rainfall' - which is 60% above the normal. Chitraduraga and Davanagere districts have received 400% of the normal rainfall. In contrast, Bidar and Yadgir districts have received deficit rainfall during the month.