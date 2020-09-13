More than normal rainfall predicted in Karnataka

Widespread more than normal rainfall predicted in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 13 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 22:54 ist

Overcast conditions - which has caused maximum temperatures to drop by three to four degrees than normal in parts of Karnataka, is forecast for next week with widespread to fairly widespread rainfall. South Interior Karnataka region has received three times the normal rainfall till September 12, with Karnataka receiving twice the normal rainfall during the period.

In the month, 22 of the 30 districts have recorded 'Large Excess rainfall' - which is 60% above the normal. Chitraduraga and Davanagere districts have received 400% of the normal rainfall. In contrast, Bidar and Yadgir districts have received deficit rainfall during the month.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rainfall
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Iconic masks: Dressing up for the Covid-19 masquerade

Iconic masks: Dressing up for the Covid-19 masquerade

'Superfungus' threatens last Panamanian golden frogs

'Superfungus' threatens last Panamanian golden frogs

India battles mental health crisis amid Covid-19 spike

India battles mental health crisis amid Covid-19 spike

The secret history of America’s only WWII refugee camp

The secret history of America’s only WWII refugee camp

 