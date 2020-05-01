Wife of Covid-19 victim tests positive in Tumakuru

The wife of P-535 of KHB Colony in Tumakuru who died of Covid-19 a couple of days ago has now tested positive for the pandemic. This takes the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in Tumakuru district to five (two of whom are dead). The lady is aged 65-years-old.

Health Department officials said that there are four people left in the family of the deceased and the throat, blood and sputum samples of his wife turned out positive. Those of the three others tested negative for the virus, but they are now kept in isolation.

KHB Colony has already been sealed down with metal sheets and roads in and out are blocked. People who had come into primary contact with the woman who tested positive on Thursday, are placed in home quarantine and their phlegm and throat swab samples have been sent for tests said Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar.