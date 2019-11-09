Wild elephant tramples farmer to death

A wild elephant trampled a farmer to death in Kalikamba colony under the limits of Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger (BRT) Reserve on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar (40). The elephant attacked the farmer on his farm around 10 in the night and he was immediately rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.

BRT Tiger Reserve Chief Conservator of Forests P Shankar, visited the hospital and promised appropriate compensation for the family and a job for Kumar’s wife.

On the other hand, a male wild elephant aged about 25 years, was found dead at Sollepura Forest Range, under Nagarahole National Park, on

Saturday. According to Nagarahole Project Tiger Director Narayanaswamy, the animal might have died due to a fight with another elephant. A post mortem was conducted on the carcass.