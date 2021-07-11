Jumbos destroy coffee plantation in Hassan district

Wild elephants destroy coffee plantations in Hassan district

Around three acres of coffee plantation was destroyed in Masuvalli in the taluk, causing loss to the tune of lakhs of rupees

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 07:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Wild elephants on a rampage have been destroying coffee crop at several places in Sakleshpur taluk. Herds of jumbos have been camping in the coffee estates. 

Around three acres of coffee plantation was destroyed in Masuvalli in the taluk, causing loss to the tune of lakhs of rupees. Around 14 elephants had camped at the coffee estate of Karnataka Coffee Growers Federation former president B A Jagannath.

Fearing wild jumbo attack, the farmers have stopped cultivating paddy in the region, as it becomes difficult to protect the crop, said Jagannath. "The government pays a meagre sum as compensation. It should bail out the coffee growers by providing appropriate ex gratia and relocate the jumbos," he said.

Meanwhile, an elephant was spotted on the Subrahmanya-Gundya state highway on Sunday. The lone tusker was crossing the road when motorists spotted it. The elephant had even chased a motorcyclist.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

elephants
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

 