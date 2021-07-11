Wild jumbos destroy coffee plantations

Wild elephants on a rampage have been destroying coffee crop at several places in Sakleshpur taluk. Herds of jumbos have been camping in the coffee estates.

Around three acres of coffee plantation was destroyed in Masuvalli in the taluk, causing loss to the tune of lakhs of rupees. Around 14 elephants had camped at the coffee estate of Karnataka Coffee Growers Federation former president B A Jagannath.

Fearing wild jumbo attack, the farmers have stopped cultivating paddy in the region, as it becomes difficult to protect the crop, said Jagannath. "The government pays a meagre sum as compensation. It should bail out the coffee growers by providing appropriate ex gratia and relocate the jumbos," he said.

Meanwhile, an elephant was spotted on the Subrahmanya-Gundya state highway on Sunday. The lone tusker was crossing the road when motorists spotted it. The elephant had even chased a motorcyclist.