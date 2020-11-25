Will abide by CM's call on cow slaughter: Basavaraj

Will abide by CM's call on cow slaughter: B A Basavaraj

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  Nov 25 2020, 22:22 ist
The state government is likely to bring a law banning cattle slaughter. Representative image.

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj made it clear that he has no idea of banning cow slaughter in the state. But he would abide by the decision of the Chief Minister in this regard.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said the government's order on formation of Maratha Development Authority has nothing to do with Maharashtra. It has been formed for the development of people of Maratha Kshatriya community who have been residing in Karnataka for many generations. It would not pose any threat to Kannada language.

On representation to Davangere in state cabinet, he said he himself has urged the Chief Minister to accord ministerial berth to one of the legislators of Davangere district as it is in the central part of Karnataka.

