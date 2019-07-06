Will abide by panel's decision on Jindal land: George

Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister K J George on Saturday said he will be committed to the decision of the Cabinet Sub-committee in connection with the sale of 3,667 acres of land to Jindal Steel Works (JSW) in the district.

During a visit to Kuduthini Industrial Area in the taluk, George told reporters, “An agreement has been made by fixing the rate at the time of giving the land on a lease-cum-sale basis. The rate of the land cannot be fixed based on today’s rates. Whatever it is, I am committed to the decision to be taken by the Cabinet Sub-committee in this issue.”

He said JSW has done a good work and has even fulfilled the conditions. “Those opposing the sale of land to Jindal can submit necessary documents, if any, to the sub-committee,” he said.

George said he only had requested the government to keep him out of the sub-committee.

He said the charge that JSW owes money to Mysore Minerals company, which supplied ore to it, is baseless. “The Department of Mines and Geology has itself clarified that Jindal has no dues,” he said.

George said the Sultanpur villagers have submitted a request seeking rehabilitation following problems from Jindal’s asphalt unit. Steps will be taken after looking into the issue, he added.

The Cabinet has decided to convert the lease of 3,667 acres to JSW in Ballari district into sale, in accordance with the initial agreement. However, the Cabinet has referred it to a Cabinet Sub-committee amid a row over the decision that drew opposition from various quarters, also the BJP and within.