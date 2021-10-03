Will be in politics till last breath: Kharge

Kharge said he won’t quit politics, saying that he won’t be able to live without people

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2021, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 02:42 ist
Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that he would remain in politics till his last breath.

Speaking after receiving a rousing welcome given by his supporters and the DCC, Kharge said, “I won’t quit politics. I won’t be able to live without people. I will fight for them, for their rights till my last breath.  A section of people keep speculating that Kharge would quit after next election. Why would anybody enter politics, if they are to retire. There’s no retirement (age) in politics,” he said. 

Kharge took a dig at the BJP-led Union government on multiple issues, including taking credit of Congress-led UPA government schemes by renaming them, rampant unemployment and disturbing communal harmony. Kharge said, the Modi-led central government is promoting and propagating intolerance among communities in the country. He alleged that the government, under the influence of RSS, was trying to saffronise the education by implementing the National Education Policy in a hurry.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
Indian Politics

