Will bring in uniform civil code: C T Ravi

  • Dec 06 2020, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 01:57 ist
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said the party has never backtracked on its words and will fulfil the promise of the uniform civil code too.

Ravi told reporters here on Saturday that BJP abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as assured and also fulfilled its promises of construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"There should not be doubts among the people and uniform civil code too was in the offing," he said.

He said he failed to understand why farmers were protesting against new agricultural laws.

“Farmers should compare the contributions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government with those of the earlier governments. We want to protect interests of farmers and new laws were for their benefit,” he said.

“We want the farmers to double their income,” Ravi stated.

