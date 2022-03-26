Will contest Assembly polls from Shiggaon: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that he will contest the upcoming election from Shiggaon constituency.

“I am overwhelmed with love and affection showered by the people of the constituency. They have elected me thrice. No question of leaving Shiggaon,” Bommai told reporters in Savanur. The results of the elections to four states are a shot in the arm for BJP. They are an indicator of the 2024 general election outcome. In state too, the party will retain power on its own,” he said.

Replying to a query on hijab, Bommai said, “A few vested interests are behind the row. They tried to create a law and order problem, but our government managed it well. Every one should honour the court order.”

On a few Hindu outfits and temple managements banning non-Hindus to operate their business during temple fairs, the chief minister said, “There’s a clear order passed in 2002 itself by the Muzrai department. During fairs, contracts for setting up stalls are sub-leased. The problem can be addressed at local level if the stakeholders sit and resolve it with talks,” he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: