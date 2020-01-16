Will decide on dress code at temples: minister 

The government will decide on introducing a dress code for devotees visiting prominent state-run temples, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday.

The minister was responding to demands made by right-wing groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking implementation of a dress code at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district.

“Many organisations as well as temple administrations have proposed a dress code for devotees,” Poojary said. “The Dharmika Parishat meeting is scheduled to be held January 20-21, where we will discuss this and finalise,” he added.

The minister said various groups are exerting pressure to implement a dress code in temples keeping “culture and tradition” in mind. “But we will not take any hasty decision. It will be decided only after due deliberations,” Poojary said.