Will hold meeting with private schools over fee issue: S Suresh Kumar

As private educational institutions have warned of suspending online classes if the fees are not paid, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that he would hold a meeting with the representatives of private schools soon.

Speaking to reporters at MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district, the minister said, "A few parents are not able to pay the fees for online classes, to educational institutions, due to the Covid crisis.

"Besides, those who have money are not willing to pay. I had recently said that the students should be promoted to the next class, in case the parents are not able to remit the fees. I don't know how they have understood the statement. After returning to Bengaluru, I will resolve the issue amicably, without affecting both parents and the institutions," he added.