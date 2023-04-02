Will launch election campaign from graveyard: Satish Jarkiholi

Will launch election campaign from graveyard: Jarkiholi

  • Apr 02 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 07:45 ist
KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi. Credit: DH Photo

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said on Sunday that he would embark on his election campaign soon by offering puja to two vehicles, procured for the purpose, at a graveyard.

He said this when asked if he would file his nomination papers during the inauspicious Rahu Kala.

"Everyday there is a Rahu Kala. If there is Rahu Kala between April 13 to 20, I will definitely file my nomination. It's just an illusion. A section of people accuse me of being an anti-Hindu. Who says it's wrong to embark on a new journey during the Rahu Kala or offering puja at a graveyard. I have been doing it for the past three decades. Basavanna, Buddha and Ambedkar have shown this path," the Yamakanamaradi MLA said.
 
Replying to a query, Jarkiholi said, the Congress will win 10 out of 12 Assembly constituencies in Belagavi district. 

