Will launch election campaign from graveyard: Satish Jarkiholi

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said on Sunday that he would embark on his election campaign soon by offering puja to two vehicles, procured for the purpose, at a graveyard.

He said this when asked if he would file his nomination papers during the inauspicious Rahu Kala.

"Everyday there is a Rahu Kala. If there is Rahu Kala between April 13 to 20, I will definitely file my nomination. It's just an illusion. A section of people accuse me of being an anti-Hindu. Who says it's wrong to embark on a new journey during the Rahu Kala or offering puja at a graveyard. I have been doing it for the past three decades. Basavanna, Buddha and Ambedkar have shown this path," the Yamakanamaradi MLA said.



Replying to a query, Jarkiholi said, the Congress will win 10 out of 12 Assembly constituencies in Belagavi district.