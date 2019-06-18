Will report Baig-IMA chief link to top brass: Dinesh

Senior Congress legislator R Roshan Baig’s acquaintance with fugitive I Monetary Advisory (IMA) chief Mohammed Mansoor Khan will be reported to the party’s high command, state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday.

This comes a day after Revenue Minister R V Deshpande admitted publicly that Baig had met him seeking help for Khan, who is now absconding.

“Deshpande is a former KPCC president. He’s a senior party leader. We have to take his statement seriously and we already have. I will discuss this with party leaders and the high command,” Rao told reporters.

On Monday, Deshpande told reporters that Baig had brought Khan to him about a month ago seeking “relief” as the IMA had already underwent inquiries at the behest of the RBI.

Trouble mounted for Baig as about a dozen KPCC office-bearers moved a petition on Tuesday seeking action against him in light of his alleged involvement with Khan. “As office-bearers, we oppose anything that brings bad name to the party and those responsible for it should be immediately expelled,” they said in their petition.

“I will report the IMA issue to Delhi. I’ve received various petitions, which I’ll send to Delhi,” Rao said.

“I’ve already recommended disciplinary action against Baig for levelling serious allegations against the party leadership, which includes saying ministerial positions were being sold and speaking ill about our general secretary who represents Rahul Gandhi,” Rao said.