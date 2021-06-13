Will send illegal immigrants out of Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday stated that he would send illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh out of Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said he has directed officials concerned to identify such people in the state. He also promised that he would make an honest attempt to allot residential plots to site-less people in the state before completing his term as chief minister.

He said the government would end lockdown in districts where it has been extended if the Covid-19 cases come down.