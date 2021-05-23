Will sort out confusion on aid to artistes: Karnataka DyCM

The confusion over the relief to artistes and art troupes in the Rs 1,250 crore financial assistance package announced by the government will be addressed soon, deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced Rs 3,000 as relief for artistes and art troupes.

“Kannada and Culture Department will soon clarify whether the artistes from cinema, TV, theatre and folk arts will be considered for relief,” he said.

Ashwath Narayan said that though the relief was insufficient, the government had announced assistance considering the financial limitations.

To a question, he noted that though the state was facing a shortage of Liposomal Amphotericin B for the treatment of Black Fungus, there were alternate drugs that were effective in treating the disease.

On allegations that the state government was hiding the real death toll of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that there was no question of hiding the toll. “All such allegations are baseless. It is wrong to sow confusion and distrust on the issue,” he said.

Will relatives of those who died of Covid-19 be patient, if the right reason is not mentioned in death certificates, he asked. All matters related to the pandemic are being dealt in a transparent manner, Ashwath Narayan added.