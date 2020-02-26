Will stop waste dumping, Kerala assures Karnataka

Acknowledging the dumping of biomedical waste and mixed solid waste in Karnataka, Kerala has finally initiated steps to curb such illegal activities across its borders. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has written to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) about the stringent action it will initiate against such illegal dumping.

Bringing the issue to the notice of the Kerala Pollution Control Board, KSPCB had written a series of letters and submitted copies of FIRs and lab analysis reports of the samples obtained from the mixed waste dumped by Kerala near Nanjangud in Mysuru district recently. Kerala was initially silent to Karnataka’s repeated pleas.

In a letter dated February 22 to KSPCB member secretary, a copy of which is accessed by DH, the Kerala Pollution Control Board said, “The Board has considered the matter seriously and has taken steps to ensure that no illegal transportation of biomedical wastes to neighbouring states occurs in future.”

DH had reported in detail about the dumping of toxic waste by Kerala in its February 16 edition, following which the Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board (South) had sought a detailed report and directed holding a meeting of officials concerned from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to address the issue. The Kerala board has also agreed to take part in the meeting and has sought a convenient date for it.

The Kerala board has also apprised the other departments of the matter and instructed them to take precautions to prevent such incidents, according to the letter.