Will take action against indiscipline irrespective of seniority: Khan

Karnataka Congress disciplinary action committee chairperson K Rahman Khan said Thursday that notices would be issued to party leaders MR Seetharam and MD Lakshminarayana for publicly attacking the leadership.

“No one, irrespective of seniority, should speak lightly about the party. I have observed the statements of Seetharam and Lakshminarayana. Soon, they will be given notices,” Khan said.

Last week, Seetharam organised a programme with his supporters where he slammed the Congress leadership for the “injustice” he said he has faced over the years. This week, Lakshminarayana, the party’s OBC cell chief, dubbed Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and state unit president DK Shivakumar as “unfit”.

“It has come to our notice that Seetharam held a separate meeting where he spoke about party leaders. Prima facie, it looks like an anti-party activity. Be it Seetharam or someone more senior, we will take disciplinary action,” Khan said.

Khan, a former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, pointed out that MLA BK Sanghamesh and other party office-bearers had attended Seetharam’s meeting. “We will give them notices, too,” he said, adding that he is waiting for Shivakumar to return from New Delhi.