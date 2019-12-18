Will urge Centre not to derail Mahadayi project: CM

In the wake of the Union government's move to keep the forest clearance given for Kalasa-Banduri project in Mahadayi basin in abeyance, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the Centre would be convinced to revoke the decision.

"We will make sincere efforts to ensure the struggle for diversion of water from Mahadayi basin to Malaprabha river is not wasted. I have already spoken to the concerned, and we will convince the Centre not to revoke permission for the project," he told media persons at Hubballi Airport, on his way to Navalgund.

Replying to a query on the Cabinet expansion, Yediyurappa said, "The Cabinet expansion will be taken up only after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, this month-end. We will keep the ministership promise made to the Congress and the JD(S) rebels, who joined the BJP and retained their seats in the Assembly by-elections," Yediyurappa said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Bengaluru on January 2. He would also attend a mega convention of farmers in Tumakuru or Bengaluru on January 3, Yediyurappa added.

"We will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state," Yediyurappa said.

He also welcomed the Supreme Court decision on death penalty for convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, saying "it is a warning bell for those who get involved in such heinous acts."