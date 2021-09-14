Will vaccinate all 18 and above by November end: Bommai

The government has set a target of administering two doses of vaccine to everyone above 18 years of age by the end of November, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

During the massive vaccination drive scheduled on September 17 - to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday - the CM said 30 lakh vaccine doses will be administered in the state. Around two to three crore doses will be administered in the country during the day, he said.

Henceforth, Karnataka will administer 15 lakh doses every Thursday and five lakh doses during other days of the week, Bommai said.

He was speaking after chairing a meeting with deputy commissioners of various districts ahead of the massive vaccination drive.

The government was prioritising administering vaccines to those below poverty line and weaker sections of the society.

In urban areas like Bengaluru, vaccination drives should be taken up at slums on priority. Officials are directed to coordinate with private hospitals and medical colleges for the purpose.

