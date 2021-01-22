Will work for BJP candidate fielded from Basavakalyan: B Y Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra said on Friday that he will work for the candidate whom the party will field from Basavakalyan assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said due to love and affection on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the party workers are pressurising to field him in the upcoming bye-election to Basavakalyan assembly segment. "I am indebted to their love and affection", he told.

However, Vijayendra didn't clarify whether he will contest for the bypolls or not.