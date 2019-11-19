'Winning bypolls will not give BJP govt stability'

The Congress is hungry for vengeance as it looks to prevent disqualified MLAs from getting re-elected in the December 5 bypolls. But even if they do, the BJP government will remain unstable, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao tells Bharath Joshi. Excerpts:

Q. What's the Congress' agenda for the bypolls?

A. It’s defeating the BJP because of the way they engineered defections using undemocratic means. The disqualified MLAs were very important leaders in the Congress. Most of them were given tickets, positions and prominence. But they betrayed the party and the sense among workers is that they need to be taught a lesson.

Q. So, it's a matter of prestige.

A. It is, because there's so much heartburn. I feel bad they left. Their foolish decision...I don’t know what'll happen to them in the BJP.

Q. What’s the fight like across the 15 constituencies?

A. In most places, it's a two-way contest, especially in North Karnataka where it’s us against BJP. In parts of Bengaluru and Mysuru region, we'll have triangular fights. In some places, it's a direct fight with JD(S).

Q. The BJP’s narrative is the need for a stable government.

A. By destabilising one government, you want to create a stable one? There'll be no stability in this government. Any number of MLAs getting elected will not give this government stability. Then, BJP will again try to do more poaching. Also, there’s already disgruntlement within the BJP. So, I don't see stability coming about through these bypolls.

Q. So, do you foresee midterm polls?

A. When no stable government can be formed, you have to go back to people. But let's see what happens after the bypolls. We see what's happening in Maharashtra.

Q. What'll be the Congress' role if the BJP government becomes unstable?

A. I don't want to speculate unnecessarily. Nothing is impossible in politics, except the Congress going with BJP (laughs).

Q. Then what's happening with Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra?

A. It's not that we're going to them. Shiv Sena, for its own reasons, has split with the BJP. Politics, I think, is the art of possibilities.

Q. Some of the disqualified MLAs command their own clout in their constituencies.

A. Their personal clout was because of the Congress, which groomed them to become big leaders. They won with Congress votes. Now, they can't convince people on why they left the party. The sentiment is against them. The Congress vote will not go to the BJP.

Q. How many seats will the Congress win?

A. I'm looking at 10-12 seats where Congress is in a winning position.

Q. The JD(S) has said that it prefers the BJP completing its full term in government because it needs time to prepare for fresh polls.

A. Nobody wants elections, including our MLAs. But when it happens, it happens.

Q. A section of senior leaders is unhappy with the state leadership. Siddaramaiah and you have been accused to taking 'unilateral' decisions.

A. How many times have we had meetings? Our entire process of finalizing candidates was done through observers, who were senior leaders themselves. At a higher level, there's AICC whom we consult and they take the final decision. It's not that decision comes without consultation.

Q. The likes of K H Muniyappa and B K Hariprasad have complained to the high command.

We've discussed openly with each other their issues. Muniyappa, Hariprasad, G C Chandrashekhar have expressed their views. There should be dissent and we're a democratic party.

A. Their grouse is that problems are discussed, but no decision is made.

Q. Decisions are taken based on ground reality. My role is to reflect what's happening on the ground and give inputs. I'm not taking anybody's side here.

A. It is said that you complained that some leaders aren’t cooperating with you.

I'm not facing any serious problem in my functioning, so there's nothing to complain about. And it’s not that they aren't cooperating. They have a different view.