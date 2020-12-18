Wistron violence: PM Modi is worried, says BSY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed worry over the recent violence at Wistron iPhone factory in Kolar, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

"Foreign companies (such as this one) are important. The incident shouldn’t have happened. The PM also is very much worried about the development. We have taken action,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

“We have instructed properly... such things won’t be repeated,” he said, assuring that the government will provide all support to Wistron to resume operations. “We will give full support to the company. Without any problem, let them continue production and other things,” he said.

Violence erupted at the Wistron factory premises at its Narasapura plant in Kolar last week. The incident was said to have been triggered over unpaid dues to workers. The police have arrested over 140 people in connection with the incident.

The Centre also stepped in with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) asking the government to complete its inquiry into the incident at the earliest.