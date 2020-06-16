With 63 fresh cases, Kalaburagi crosses 1000-mark

Covid-19 cases crossed 1000-mark in Kalaburagi on Tuesday as the district recorded 63 fresh cases to take the total count to 1007. The number of positive cases are second highest in the state after Udupi (1035).

Kalaburagi is witnessing a flurry of positive cases after migrant workers returned from Maharashtra. Of the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 52 are returnees from Maharashtra while three have returned from the UAE.

On the bright side, a total of 15 people were discharged from the hospital post recovery, taking the total recoveries to 474.

Of the two cases reported from Bidar, a male aged 49 died of Covid-19 on Monday. He was diagnosed with SARI and known case of diabetes and hypertension. The deceased was admitted to the designated hospital on

June 14.

Raichur saw six fresh cases. While two are returnees from Maharashtra, contact tracing of three is underway. Virus-hotspot Yadgir too recorded six new cases and all have Maharashtra link.

Meanwhile, Ballari reported 30 fresh cases on the day. The patients are from Ballari, Hosapete, Sandur, Siruguppa, Hagaribommanahalli and Kudligi. All have been admitted at Sanjeevini Covid hospital in Torangal.

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said that a total of 250 Covid cases had been detected in the district till now.

72 ICU admissions

Covid-19 ICU admissions reached a record 72 on Tuesday from 56 on Monday. Sixteen more patients were shifted to intensive care.

A majority of the ICU patients are in Bengaluru Urban (35) and in single digit in other 10 districts. The state reported 317 new cases and seven fatalities taking the total number of infections to 7,530, and death toll to 94. 322 patients also got discharged. harwad eight, six each from Raichur, Yadgir, and Uttara Kannada.