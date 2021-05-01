With depleting vaccine stock, vaccination drive for 18-44 age group off to symbolic start in Karnataka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday flagged off the Covid-19 inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group with four lakh vaccine doses currently available, but uncertainty remains on the way forward.

Yediyurappa symbolically launched the fourth phase of vaccination to include everybody in the age group of 18-44 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. This was as per the Centre’s directive.

“The Centre has given three lakh doses and we have one lakh. Totally, there are four lakh doses that will be given to those aged above 18,” Yediyurappa said. “We will give the vaccines till they last. We hope to get more vaccines in the days to come,” he added.

Based on the availability of vaccines, the inoculation drive will be taken up in a phased manner in the coming days, Yediyurappa said.

The ‘symbolic’ launch of the vaccine drive came even as the government had said it did not have enough vaccines to start the process for the 18-44 age group from May 1 as scheduled.

“We can’t keep whatever vaccines we have at home. So, we have started giving them to people,” Yediyurappa said. “In a couple of days, everything will be fine. Vaccines are coming from overseas. In 2-3 days, all questions will be answered. We will do this successfully with PM Modi having vowed on this. Vaccines will arrive in a day or two,” he said.

The CM also asserted that the government will not let the vaccination process for those aged above 45 years be affected.

The state government has already paid money to buy two crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Yediyurappa. “There are 3.26 crore people in the 18-44 age group,” he said.

Private hospitals cannot charge more than the rate fixed for the vaccine and Rs 100 as service fee. “If they charge more, we will take action,” the CM said.