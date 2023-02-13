Within 24 hours, two of family killed in tiger attacks in Kodagu

Within 24 hours, two members of a family were killed in separate tiger attacks in Karnataka's Kodagu.

A 75-year-old farm labourer, Raju, was killed in a tiger attack at Palleri in Kodagu situated on the periphery of Kerala on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Raju's grandson, Chethan (18) was killed in a tiger attack. Raju’s son and Chethan’s father Madhu suffered injuries in the attack on Sunday when he tried to prevent the tiger from attacking. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Tiger attacked Raju when he came out of his house in the morning. Raju, who was severely injured, died on the spot.

Nagarahole ACF Gopal and staff of the tiger operation team visited the spot. Forest officials are making all preparations to capture the tiger, spotted inside the coffee estate.

Superintendent of Police Ramarajan also visited the spot.

Fear has gripped the residents following the tiger attack. The local residents said that there is a rise in man-tiger conflict in southern parts of Kodagu in the last five years and have demanded steps to control wild animal menace in the region.